Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

CYTK stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $470,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,924.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,614,654.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

