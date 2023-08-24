Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 273.46% from the company’s current price.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at $50,660,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,561 shares of company stock valued at $914,049. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

