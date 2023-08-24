Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.36.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Trading Up 3.7 %

CPX opened at C$41.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.81. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$39.16 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 4.4185268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.85%.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.