Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.55.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.20 to C$8.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Capstone Copper Trading Up 2.1 %
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of C$448.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$392.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.0728315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
