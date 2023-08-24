Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,340 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

