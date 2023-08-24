Carl C. Icahn Sells 149,261 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Stock

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 457,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 443.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,779 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 371,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

