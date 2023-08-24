Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHK. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.