CIBC Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$8.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at C$10.03 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$8.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7377173 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

