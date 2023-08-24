CIBC Trims Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price to C$120.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$134.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$134.55.

TSE:BMO opened at C$112.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.10. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$111.32 and a 52-week high of C$137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2158693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

