CI&T (NYSE:CINT) PT Raised to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
CI&T Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
CI&T Company Profile
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
