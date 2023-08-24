Citigroup Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $83.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.