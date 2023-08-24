Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,406 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of L3Harris Technologies worth $73,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $178.29 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.55 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

