Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $88,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $189.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.45. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $190.95.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,515 shares of company stock valued at $26,587,410 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

