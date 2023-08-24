Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 225.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,292,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $69,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,569,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

