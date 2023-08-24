Citigroup Inc. Sells 79,271 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,271 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $68,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

