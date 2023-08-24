Citigroup Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $18.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

FL stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $400,469,000 after buying an additional 564,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,499 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $259,998,000 after buying an additional 200,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,496 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $232,761,000 after buying an additional 337,865 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,485,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $94,496,000 after buying an additional 451,050 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

