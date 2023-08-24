Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

