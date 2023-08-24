Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $206,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,482,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.