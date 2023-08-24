Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.