CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy Sells 30,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CME Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $200.75 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average of $187.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

