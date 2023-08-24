Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 274,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

In other Cogent Biosciences news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.65. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.