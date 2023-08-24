Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives $2.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SID shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

SID opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 652.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,348,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,415 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $3,371,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 887,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 528.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 736,721 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

