Comparing UWM (NYSE:UWMC) & ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and ECN Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UWM alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 0.41% 14.77% 3.74% ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UWM and ECN Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.37 billion 0.22 $41.72 million $0.05 113.82 ECN Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than ECN Capital.

42.1% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of UWM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UWM and ECN Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 3 5 1 0 1.78 ECN Capital 0 3 1 0 2.25

UWM currently has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. ECN Capital has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 144.85%. Given ECN Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECN Capital is more favorable than UWM.

Summary

UWM beats ECN Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans. It serves banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, and pension and investment funds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.