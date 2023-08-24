CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $9.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

CompoSecure Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. CompoSecure has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

