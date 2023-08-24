Cormark Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$56.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.40.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$48.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$52.98.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

