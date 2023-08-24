Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 153.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

