Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 139,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 213,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Corning by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $3,414,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

