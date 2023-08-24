CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 2.4 %

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Aerostructures

In other news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $180,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPI Aerostructures

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

