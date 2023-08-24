CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 2.4 %
CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Aerostructures
In other news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of CPI Aerostructures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $180,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.