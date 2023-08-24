Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Creative Realities Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of CREX stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Realities
In other Creative Realities news, CEO Richard C. Mills purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Creative Realities
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Realities
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Esports
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.