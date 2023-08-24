Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Creative Realities Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of CREX stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Realities

In other Creative Realities news, CEO Richard C. Mills purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Creative Realities Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 60.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Creative Realities by 63.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

