Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of Credicorp worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,259,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 316,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Credicorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Credicorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BAP opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.33 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

