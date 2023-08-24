Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$11.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $588.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

