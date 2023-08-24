Credit Suisse Group Lowers Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target to C$1,100.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$1,800.00 to C$1,100.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,628.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adyen

Adyen Stock Performance

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of ADYEY opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. Adyen has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.