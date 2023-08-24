Critical Contrast: Vox Royalty (VOXR) versus Its Rivals

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vox Royalty to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty -5.35% -1.59% -1.34% Vox Royalty Competitors -41.87% -6.08% -1.72%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million $330,000.00 -113.50 Vox Royalty Competitors $1.75 billion -$33.03 million -13.20

This table compares Vox Royalty and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vox Royalty’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vox Royalty. Vox Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Vox Royalty pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 114.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vox Royalty and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vox Royalty Competitors 734 3071 3807 85 2.42

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 247.48%. Given Vox Royalty’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vox Royalty has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

