Critical Review: Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) vs. Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) and Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Geberit and Trane Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geberit 5 1 2 0 1.63 Trane Technologies 3 7 5 0 2.13

Geberit presently has a consensus price target of $491.20, indicating a potential upside of 868.65%. Trane Technologies has a consensus price target of $194.81, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Geberit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Geberit is more favorable than Trane Technologies.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Geberit pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Geberit pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trane Technologies pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trane Technologies has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Trane Technologies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

81.2% of Trane Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Geberit and Trane Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geberit N/A N/A N/A $1.26 40.14 Trane Technologies $15.99 billion 2.88 $1.76 billion $8.11 24.84

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Geberit. Trane Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geberit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Geberit and Trane Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geberit N/A N/A N/A Trane Technologies 11.18% 31.22% 10.45%

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Geberit on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media. It also provides bathroom systems product comprising bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets. The company sells its products under the Geberit brand name. It sells its products to wholesalers, plumbers, architects, and sanitary engineers. Geberit AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

