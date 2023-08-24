Critical Review: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) & FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Upexi has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -4.11% 2.86% 1.49% FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Upexi and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Upexi currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.17%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $44.58 million 0.63 -$2.10 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $28.80 million 2.78 $4.43 million $0.77 23.38

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upexi.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Upexi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

