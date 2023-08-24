Critical Review: Vivani Medical (VANI) and The Competition

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vivani Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.54 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.04 billion $91.03 million 1.10

Vivani Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 155 681 1875 91 2.68

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vivani Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.07%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 449.95%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -415.20% -118.26% -33.55%

Volatility and Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s peers have a beta of 19.05, meaning that their average share price is 1,805% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivani Medical peers beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.