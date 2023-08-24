Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

CCI opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $97.94 and a 1 year high of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 91,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

