CSFB Lowers Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.46.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.3 %

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

HBM opened at C$6.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.