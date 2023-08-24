CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
CVR Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $816.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.09. CVR Partners has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $139.99.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 508.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
