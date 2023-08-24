DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

Research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GMS. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

GMS stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $1,211,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717,270 shares of company stock valued at $115,788,574. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

