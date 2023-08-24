Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.21. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.40.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

