Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells $11,178,600.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $24,263,061.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.08 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after acquiring an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

