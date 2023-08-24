Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

DNN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.84. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 136.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,894,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,195 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 2,811,997 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,734 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

