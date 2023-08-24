DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $141.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

