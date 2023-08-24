Diligent Investors LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after buying an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.