Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $109.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.79.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $495,973,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

