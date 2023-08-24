DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.38. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 311,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $10,674,400.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,788,200 shares in the company, valued at $95,635,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,194,911. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

