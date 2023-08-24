Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

