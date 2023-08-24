E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 13,060 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 224,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 118,856 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 19,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 386.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $39,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $39,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 16,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $271,425 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.73 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

