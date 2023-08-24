E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,213 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xencor

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.